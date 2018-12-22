Roy Hamilton1950's and 1960's Pop, R & B, Soul singer. Born 16 April 1929. Died 20 July 1969
Roy Hamilton
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1929-04-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7cc68ae2-30ed-404d-8438-2ac36785f69b
Roy Hamilton Biography (Wikipedia)
Roy Hamilton (April 16, 1929 – July 20, 1969) was an American singer. By combining semi-classical technique with traditional black gospel feeling, he brought soul to Great American Songbook singing.
Hamilton's greatest commercial success came from 1954 through 1961, when he was Epic Records' most prolific artist. His two most influential recordings, "You'll Never Walk Alone" and "Unchained Melody", became Epic's first two number-one hits when they topped the Billboard R&B chart in March 1954 and May 1955, respectively. Hamilton also became the first solo artist in the label’s history to have a US top-ten pop hit when “Unchained Melody” peaked at #6 in May 1955.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Roy Hamilton Tracks
Sort by
You'll Never Walk Alone
Roy Hamilton
You'll Never Walk Alone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You'll Never Walk Alone
Last played on
Crackin' Up
Roy Hamilton
Crackin' Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Crackin' Up
Last played on
Don't Let Go
Roy Hamilton
Don't Let Go
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Let Go
Last played on
Crackin' Up Over You
Roy Hamilton
Crackin' Up Over You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Crackin' Up Over You
Last played on
You Shook Me Up
Roy Hamilton
You Shook Me Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Shook Me Up
Last played on
The Dark End Of The Street
Roy Hamilton
The Dark End Of The Street
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Dark End Of The Street
Last played on
Angelica
Roy Hamilton
Angelica
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Angelica
You'll Never Walk Alone
Richard Rodgers
You'll Never Walk Alone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfrf.jpglink
You'll Never Walk Alone
The Secret Path to Love
Roy Hamilton
The Secret Path to Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Secret Path to Love
Lookout, Here Comes Love (My Little Chickadee)
Roy Hamilton and the Cues
Lookout, Here Comes Love (My Little Chickadee)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lookout, Here Comes Love (My Little Chickadee)
Performer
I'm Gonna Sit Right Down
Roy Hamilton
I'm Gonna Sit Right Down
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm Gonna Sit Right Down
Last played on
Roy Hamilton Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist