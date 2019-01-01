Alexander BrailowskyBorn 16 February 1896. Died 25 April 1976
Alexander Brailowsky (16 February 1896 – 25 April 1976) was a Russian-born French pianist who specialized in the works of Frédéric Chopin. He was a leading concert pianist in the years between the two World Wars.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
