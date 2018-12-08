Conor MaynardBorn 21 November 1992
Conor Maynard
1992-11-21
Conor Maynard Biography (Wikipedia)
Conor Paul Maynard (born 21 November 1992) is an English singer-songwriter, record producer, YouTuber and actor from Brighton who is signed to Warner Music Group subsidiary, Parlophone. Maynard rose to success in 2012 when he was nominated for, and subsequently won, MTV's Brand New for 2012 award. His debut single, "Can't Say No", was released in the United Kingdom on 15 April 2012.
Conor Maynard Performances & Interviews
Conor Maynard Tracks
Remedy (feat. Conor Maynard)
Turn Around (feat. Ne-Yo)
Remedy (ADELE LOOPED) (feat. Conor Maynard)
Are You Sure? (feat. Amsterdam & Conor Maynard)
Hold On Tight
That Way (VIP Mix)
That Way
All My Love (feat. Conor Maynard)
Shape Of You
Are You Sure? (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)
Catch Me Here VIP
Catch Me Here (Thorn Remix) (feat. Conor Maynard)
Catch Me Here
Gaga Crazy Vs Turn Around
I'm Famous (feat. Conor Maynard)
Animal (feat. Wiley)
Royalty (feat. Labrinth)
Past BBC Events
Radio 1's Big Weekend: Derry~Londonderry
Derry-Londonderry
2013-05-25T07:39:44
25
May
2013
Radio 1's Big Weekend: Derry~Londonderry
Derry-Londonderry
Radio 1's Teen Awards: 2012
The SSE Arena, Wembley
2012-10-07T07:39:44
7
Oct
2012
Radio 1's Teen Awards: 2012
The SSE Arena, Wembley
Live Lounge: Conor Maynard
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2012-07-26T07:39:44
26
Jul
2012
Live Lounge: Conor Maynard
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
