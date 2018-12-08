Conor Paul Maynard (born 21 November 1992) is an English singer-songwriter, record producer, YouTuber and actor from Brighton who is signed to Warner Music Group subsidiary, Parlophone. Maynard rose to success in 2012 when he was nominated for, and subsequently won, MTV's Brand New for 2012 award. His debut single, "Can't Say No", was released in the United Kingdom on 15 April 2012.