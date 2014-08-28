Muriel AndersonBorn 1960
Muriel Anderson
1960
Muriel Anderson Biography (Wikipedia)
Muriel Anderson (born 1960) is an American fingerstyle guitarist and harp guitarist who plays in many genres. She is the first female to win the National Fingerpicking Guitar Championship.
