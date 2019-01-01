IngeborgBelgian singer Ingeborg Sergeant. Born 15 October 1966
Ingeborg
1966-10-15
Ingeborg Biography (Wikipedia)
Ingeborg (born Ingeborg Thérèse Marguerite Sergeant, 15 October 1966, Menen) is a Belgian singer and television presenter, best known outside Belgium for her participation in the 1989 Eurovision Song Contest.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
