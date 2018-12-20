Los StraitjacketsFormed 1988
1988
Los Straitjackets Biography (Wikipedia)
Los Straitjackets is an American instrumental rock band that formed in Nashville, Tennessee, United States, in 1988. Originally comprising guitarists Danny Amis (formerly of the Raybeats), Eddie Angel and drummer L. J. "Jimmy" Lester under the name The Straitjackets, the band split up soon after forming, but reunited as Los Straitjackets in 1994 with the addition of bassist E. Scott Esbeck. Esbeck left the band in 1998 and was replaced by Pete Curry. The current lineup also features Greg Townson on guitar and Chris Sprague on drums.
The band has released thirteen studio albums, four collaboration albums and five live albums.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Upcoming Events
27
May
2019
Los Straitjackets, Nick Lowe
Cheese & Grain, Bath, UK
3
Jun
2019
Los Straitjackets, Nick Lowe
St George's Bristol, Bristol, UK
4
Jun
2019
Los Straitjackets, Nick Lowe
The Old Market, Brighton, UK
5
Jun
2019
Los Straitjackets, Nick Lowe
Tramshed, Cardiff, UK
9
Jun
2019
Los Straitjackets, Nick Lowe
RNCM Theatre, Manchester, UK
