Aaron LaCrate is an American music producer, recording artist, DJ, fashion designer of Milkcrate Records and Milkcrate clothing, and a film director. He was born in Baltimore, Maryland and grew up in Highlandtown; East Baltimore.

Aaron LaCrate is credited for popularizing Baltimore music and culture on a worldwide level via his music and clothing.[citation needed] In 2009, Aaron LaCrate produced the first ever Baltimore Club platinum record for pop star Dizzee Rascal's song "Road Rage".[citation needed]

HBO commissioned Milkcrate Athletics and Aaron LaCrate to create the official fashion range for the Baltimore-based cable television series, The Wire. This was first time that HBO collaborated with a streetwear fashion designer. Milkcrate Athletics is Baltimore's first original streetwear brand.[citation needed]

Aaron LaCrate productions is credited for the early success of Lily Allen, Amanda Blank, Spank Rock, MNDR, Eliza Doolittle.[citation needed]

At the age of 10, LaCrate began experimenting with DIY culture. LaCrate began DJing at Baltimore nightclubs, house parties, writing graffiti and even started making custom T-shirts. His first studio was in his basement where he created mixtapes and T-shirts sold throughout Baltimore. LaCrate was the youngest working DJ in Baltimore prior to attending Syracuse University, where he took over the campus music scene. He spent his summers in New York City interning for Def Jam Recordings, Payday, and Roc-A-Fella Records, helping launch Jay-Z’s classic Reasonable Doubt.[citation needed] LaCrate also played a vital role in the Hard Knock Life tour, and later produced the exclusive Jay Z x Milkcrate; Fade To Black collaboration T-shirt.[citation needed]