Randy EdelmanBorn 10 June 1947
Randy Edelman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04mq566.jpg
1947-06-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7cbdfc61-30a9-4f17-b2fc-dcae3757adba
Randy Edelman Biography (Wikipedia)
Randy Edelman (born June 10, 1947) is an American musician, producer, and composer for film and television known for his work in comedy films. He has been nominated for a Golden Globe Award, a BAFTA Award, and is the recipient of twelve BMI Awards.
Some of Edelman's best known films scores include Twins, Kindergarten Cop, Beethoven, The Mask, Dragonheart, Daylight and XXX. He also wrote the theme of the popular television series MacGyver.
Randy Edelman Performances & Interviews
Randy Edelman Tracks
Concrete & Clay
Randy Edelman
Concrete & Clay
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04mq5c2.jpglink
Concrete & Clay
Last played on
Uptown Uptempo Woman
Randy Edelman
Uptown Uptempo Woman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04mq5c2.jpglink
Uptown Uptempo Woman
Last played on
Fresh Out'a Love
Randy Edelman
Fresh Out'a Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04mq5c2.jpglink
Fresh Out'a Love
Last played on
Today (The June Song)
Randy Edelman
Today (The June Song)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04mq5c2.jpglink
Today (The June Song)
Last played on
Arrival in the Big Bad City
Randy Edelman
Arrival in the Big Bad City
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s5mrx.jpglink
Arrival in the Big Bad City
Last played on
