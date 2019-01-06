Randy Edelman (born June 10, 1947) is an American musician, producer, and composer for film and television known for his work in comedy films. He has been nominated for a Golden Globe Award, a BAFTA Award, and is the recipient of twelve BMI Awards.

Some of Edelman's best known films scores include Twins, Kindergarten Cop, Beethoven, The Mask, Dragonheart, Daylight and XXX. He also wrote the theme of the popular television series MacGyver.