Lettie is a London-based singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist.
Circles And Squares (feat. Lettie)
Shookz
Lucky
Lettie
Digital
Lettie
Pandora
Lettie
Red
Lettie
Atmosphere
Lettie
My Name Is
Lettie
Mr Lighter
Lettie
Everyman
Lettie
Hang On
Lettie
Past BBC Events
BBC Music Introducing: Lettie
BBC Studios
2009-10-28T07:05:55
28
Oct
2009
BBC Music Introducing: Lettie
BBC Studios
