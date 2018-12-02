Carlprit is a German-Zimbabwean rapper, actor, songwriter and music manager. He has performed and written for acts such as Cascada, Alexandra Stan and Laurent Wolf. He is best known for his song "Fiesta" as well as his appearance in Cascada's 2009 hit single "Evacuate the Dancefloor". The title sold over three million copies worldwide and reached the top 20 on Billboard charts, making Carlprit the first person of Zimbabwean origin to have a song on the top U.S. Billboard charts.