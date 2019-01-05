D'Anthony Carlos (born May 17, 1993) better known by his stage name GoldLink, is an American rapper. In 2014, he released his debut mixtape, The God Complex, which received critical acclaim. In June 2015, he was chosen as part of the XXL Freshman Class. In October 2015, GoldLink released his second mixtape, And After That, We Didn't Talk, which was supported by the singles, "Dance on Me" and "Spectrum". His debut studio album, At What Cost, was released on March 24, 2017, to positive reviews. The album's lead single, "Crew", has peaked at number 45 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, as well as earned him his first Grammy nomination.