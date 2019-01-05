GoldLink
GoldLink Biography (Wikipedia)
D'Anthony Carlos (born May 17, 1993) better known by his stage name GoldLink, is an American rapper. In 2014, he released his debut mixtape, The God Complex, which received critical acclaim. In June 2015, he was chosen as part of the XXL Freshman Class. In October 2015, GoldLink released his second mixtape, And After That, We Didn't Talk, which was supported by the singles, "Dance on Me" and "Spectrum". His debut studio album, At What Cost, was released on March 24, 2017, to positive reviews. The album's lead single, "Crew", has peaked at number 45 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, as well as earned him his first Grammy nomination.
GoldLink Performances & Interviews
Goldlink - Roses (Outkast cover) ft. Hare Squead and Masego - Radio 1's Piano Sessions
2017-07-19
Goldlink is joined by special guests Hare Squead and Masego to cover an Outkast classic for the Radio 1 Piano Sessions.
Goldlink - Roses (Outkast cover) ft. Hare Squead and Masego - Radio 1's Piano Sessions
GoldLink - Interview
2014-06-06
Sem catches up with rapper GoldLink and plays some tracks.
GoldLink - Interview
GoldLink Tracks
Wassup (feat. GoldLink)
Sango
Sango
Wassup (feat. GoldLink)
Wassup (feat. GoldLink)
Crew (feat. Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy)
GoldLink
GoldLink
Crew (feat. Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy)
Crew (feat. Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy)
Through Enough (feat. GoldLink)
VanJess
VanJess
Through Enough (feat. GoldLink)
Through Enough (feat. GoldLink)
Got Friends (feat. Miguel)
GoldLink
GoldLink
Got Friends (feat. Miguel)
Got Friends (feat. Miguel)
Crew (Remix) (feat. Gucci Mane)
GoldLink
GoldLink
Crew (Remix) (feat. Gucci Mane)
Crew (Remix) (feat. Gucci Mane)
Aquafina (feat. GoldLink & Chaz French)
Falcons
Falcons
Aquafina (feat. GoldLink & Chaz French)
Aquafina (feat. GoldLink & Chaz French)
Black Balloons (feat. Twelve'len & GoldLink)
Denzel Curry
Denzel Curry
Black Balloons (feat. Twelve'len & GoldLink)
Black Balloons (feat. Twelve'len & GoldLink)
Waterworld (feat. GoldLink & Jazz Cartier)
Falcons
Falcons
Waterworld (feat. GoldLink & Jazz Cartier)
Waterworld (feat. GoldLink & Jazz Cartier)
Sober Thoughts
GoldLink
Sober Thoughts
Sober Thoughts
