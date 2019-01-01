NikhilNikhil D'Souza. Born 21 November 1981
1981-11-21
Nikhil (born 21 November 1981) is a singer, songwriter and guitarist from Mumbai, India, and is now signed to East West Records of Warner Music UK.
Nikhil - Silver and Gold
2018-04-26
Nikhil performs live for The Quay Sessions
Nikhil - Silver and Gold
Nikhil - Simple Kind Of Love
2018-04-06
Nikhil performs live for The Quay Sessions
Nikhil - Simple Kind Of Love
Nikhil - Wild Mountain Thyme
2018-04-06
Nikhil performs live for The Quay Sessions
Nikhil - Wild Mountain Thyme
Pie Jesu (Andrew Lloyd Webber Variations, Apr 2018)
Pie Jesu (Andrew Lloyd Webber Variations, Apr 2018)
Tera Naam Japdi Phiran
Tera Naam Japdi Phiran
Tera Naam Japdi Phiran
Tera Naam Japdi Phiran
Tera Naam Japdi Phiran
Tera Naam Japdi Phiran
Last played on
Har Kisi Ko
Har Kisi Ko
Har Kisi Ko
Last played on
Blind
Blind
Blind
Last played on
Take On Me (Radio 2 Session 22nd July 2018)
Take On Me (Radio 2 Session 22nd July 2018)
Silver And Gold (Radio 2 Session 22nd July 2018)
Silver And Gold (Radio 2 Session 22nd July 2018)
Love Is A Liar
Love Is A Liar
Love Is A Liar
Last played on
O Gujariya
O Gujariya
O Gujariya
Last played on
Silver And Gold
Silver And Gold
Silver And Gold
Last played on
Past BBC Events
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
Coventry, War Memorial Park
27 May 2018
2018-05-27T06:51:41
27
May
2018
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
Coventry, War Memorial Park
