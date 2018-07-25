David Frank Paich (born June 25, 1954) is an American musician, songwriter, singer, and record producer, best known as co-founder, principal songwriter, keyboardist, and occasional singer of the rock band Toto since 1976. Paich wrote or co-wrote much of Toto's original material, including the band's three most popular songs: "Hold the Line," "Rosanna," and "Africa." With Toto, Paich has contributed to 17 albums and sold over 30 million records. Additionally, Paich has worked as a songwriter, session musician, and producer with a host of artists including Boz Scaggs and Michael Jackson.

Paich is the son of jazz composer, musician, and arranger Marty Paich, and is of Croatian descent.