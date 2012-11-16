Bedrich Antonin WiedermannBorn 10 November 1883. Died 5 November 1951
1883-11-10
Biography (Wikipedia)
Bedřich Antonín Wiedermann (November 10, 1883 in Ivanovice na Hané, Moravia – November 5, 1951 in Prague) was a Czech organist, composer, and teacher.
He spent his early years in study under Josef Klička and Vítězslav Novák, and taught such notable pupils as Jiří Ropek, Bedřich Janáček, and Josef Černocký. Wiedermann gained great reputation as an organist, he performed in England (1924), New York City (1924), Germany (1925), Sweden (1926), and Belgium (1935).
Variations on Composer's Theme
Variations on Composer's Theme
