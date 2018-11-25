Logan MizeCountry music artist
Logan Mize
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7cacb443-1ffd-43fb-9ea3-4001e426ac36
Logan Mize Biography (Wikipedia)
Logan Mize is a Country music artist/songwriter from Clearwater, Kansas.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Logan Mize Tracks
Sort by
Better Off Gone
Logan Mize
Better Off Gone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Better Off Gone
Last played on
Can't Get Away From a Good Time
Logan Mize
Can't Get Away From a Good Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Can't Get Away From a Good Time
Last played on
Life Is A Party
Logan Mize
Life Is A Party
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Life Is A Party
Last played on
Come Back Road
Logan Mize
Come Back Road
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Come Back Road
Last played on
Logan Mize Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist