Jonas Reinhardt
Jonas Reinhardt
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7cab22b9-7d2a-41c2-9013-1618360bb7da
Jonas Reinhardt Biography (Wikipedia)
Jonas Reinhardt is an American electronic music group from Brooklyn, New York with releases on Kranky, Not Not Fun, and others. The group's sound is influenced by electronic music of the 1970s,'80s, '90s and even 2000s, particularly in the use of analog synthesizers and keyboards. A debut full-length was released in 2008, with a follow-up issued in 2010 called Powers of Audition. The next full-length, Music for the Tactile Dome, came out in May 2011. In 2012, Jonas Reinhardt collaborated with visual artist Abyss of Fathomless light for a cassette-only full length on VCO cassettes. In April 2013, the fourth full-length album, Mask of the Maker, was released on Not Not Fun.[citation needed]
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jonas Reinhardt Tracks
Sort by
Powers Of Audition
Jonas Reinhardt
Powers Of Audition
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Powers Of Audition
Last played on
Atomic Bomb Living
Jonas Reinhardt
Atomic Bomb Living
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Atomic Bomb Living
Last played on
Jonas Reinhardt Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist