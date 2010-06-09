Jonas Reinhardt is an American electronic music group from Brooklyn, New York with releases on Kranky, Not Not Fun, and others. The group's sound is influenced by electronic music of the 1970s,'80s, '90s and even 2000s, particularly in the use of analog synthesizers and keyboards. A debut full-length was released in 2008, with a follow-up issued in 2010 called Powers of Audition. The next full-length, Music for the Tactile Dome, came out in May 2011. In 2012, Jonas Reinhardt collaborated with visual artist Abyss of Fathomless light for a cassette-only full length on VCO cassettes. In April 2013, the fourth full-length album, Mask of the Maker, was released on Not Not Fun.[citation needed]