Panaiotis
Panaiotis Biography (Wikipedia)
Panaiotis,[needs IPA] also known as Peter Ward, is a vocalist and composer currently living in Albuquerque. He received his Master of Music degree from New England Conservatory and a Ph.D. in music from the University of California, San Diego.
He has collaborated with composer and accordionist Pauline Oliveros, together co-founding the Deep Listening Band, and Indian santurist Nandkishor Muley.
Suiren
Pauline Oliveros
Suiren
Suiren
Lear
Pauline Oliveros
Lear
Lear
