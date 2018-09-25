Panaiotis,[needs IPA] also known as Peter Ward, is a vocalist and composer currently living in Albuquerque. He received his Master of Music degree from New England Conservatory and a Ph.D. in music from the University of California, San Diego.

He has collaborated with composer and accordionist Pauline Oliveros, together co-founding the Deep Listening Band, and Indian santurist Nandkishor Muley.