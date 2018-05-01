The Grapes of Wrath are a Canadian rock band.

Formed in 1983, they enjoyed their greatest commercial success in the late 1980s and early 1990s. The group split in 1992, although throughout the 1990s, most of the band continued to record as Ginger while the "Grapes of Wrath" band name was tied up in litigation. Vocalists Tom Hooper and Kevin Kane briefly reunited as the Grapes of Wrath for one album in 2000. With the addition of Chris Hooper, the three founding members reunited in July 2010. They have played several concerts in various Canadian cities, and are again active as a group.

Singles, a greatest hits collection featuring two new recordings, was released in October 2012 by EMI in Canada. The band's most recent album, High Road, was issued in 2013.