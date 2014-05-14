Gilbert MontagnéBorn 28 December 1951
Gilbert Montagné
1951-12-28
Gilbert Montagné Biography (Wikipedia)
Gilbert Montagné (born 28 December 1951 in Paris) is a French musician from the Ménilmontant neighborhood in Paris and Bourbonnais, a pianist, organist, and a singer. He is a decorated Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters. Blind since birth, he is best remembered for his international hit "The Fool", which was a number 1 single across Europe in 1971. In France he is still a popular albums and concert artist, having toured with the likes of Johnny Hallyday.
In 2009, he participated in Rendez-vous en terre inconnue.
