Ted WeemsBorn 26 September 1901. Died 6 May 1963
Ted Weems Biography (Wikipedia)
Wilfred Theodore (Ted) Weems (originally Wemyes) (26 September 1901 - 6 May 1963) was an American bandleader and musician. Weems' work in music was recognized with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Ted Weems Tracks
Chick, Chick, Chick, Chick, Chicken
Chick, Chick, Chick, Chick, Chicken (Lay A Little Egg For Me)
Heartaches
I Don't Want Your Kisses
I wonder who's kissing her now
Washing Dishes With My Sweetie
Piccolo Pete
Washing Dishes With My Sweetie
