Paces Biography (Wikipedia)
Mikey Perry, better known by his stage name Paces, is an Australian record producer and musician. His debut studio album, Vacation, was released on March 2016 and received positive reviews. Paces toured the album across Australia and New Zealand throughout May and June 2016.
Paces has produced tracks for Tkay Maidza, Safia, Kilter, Danny T, Rattraps, Sietta, Parachute Youth, YesYou and Sampology.
Paces Tracks
1993, No Chill (BIG DOPE P Remix)
Open Up Your Eyes (Chiefs Remix)
1993 (No Chill) (feat. Jess Kent)
Remix Artist
Hold It Down (Nick Catchdubs Remix)
On My Mind (Sly-One Remix)
Nothings Forever (feat. KUCKA)
Featured Artist
