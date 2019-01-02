Mr. Big70s UK Band, known for Romeo. Formed 1972. Disbanded 1998
1972
Mr Big were a British pop rock band, active in the 1970s and 1990s. They were formed by Jeff Pain (aka Dicken) and best known for their 1977 Top 5 hit, "Romeo". The band was originally active from 1972–78 and then for a second period from 1990–98.
Romeo
