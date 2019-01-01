Johnny McDaidBorn 24 July 1976
Johnny McDaid
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1976-07-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7c9c8018-bae6-4d06-b201-643f5eb1c39f
Johnny McDaid Biography (Wikipedia)
John McDaid (born 24 July 1976) is a singer, songwriter, musician and record producer from Derry, Northern Ireland. He is a member of the band Snow Patrol, and has written songs with other artists including Ed Sheeran, P!nk and Robbie Williams.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Johnny McDaid Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist