Kenyon HopkinsBorn 15 January 1912. Died 7 April 1983
Kenyon Hopkins (January 15, 1912 – April 7, 1983) was an American composer who composed many film scores in a jazz idiom. He was once called "one of jazz's great composers and arrangers."
Baby Doll (1956) Baby Doll and the Empty House
Orchestra
Derby Time
Are you Busy
12 Angry Men (1957) - Main Theme
Orchestra
THE HUSTLER (1961): "Main Titles"
Performer
Bert's Theme
