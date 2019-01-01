Chloe Angelides is an American singer, songwriter and producer. She has written songs for numerous artists including "Zipper" for Jason Derulo for his album Talk Dirty, "Jackie (B.M.F.)" for Ciara for her album Jackie, "Burnin' Up" for Jessie J, "Pacify Her" by Melanie Martinez for her album Cry Baby, "Say Love" by JoJo for her album III, "Paper" by Nick & Knight, "Sober" by Selena Gomez for her album Revival, "Get On Your Knees" by Nicki Minaj and has performed vocals on "Sexy Beaches" for Pitbull on his album Globalization, "Whip It!" by LunchMoney Lewis, "Ready for Love" by Felix Cartal, "How Bad You Want It (Oh Yeah)" by Sevyn Streeter and "White Lies" by Vicetone.