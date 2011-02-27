A Minor Forest was a San Francisco-based math rock band in the 1990s.

The band formed after Andee Connors left his home in San Diego to start a career in music in the San Francisco Bay Area. In 1992 he met bassist John Trevor Benson and guitarist Erik Hoversten, forming the band. They were musically related to the Louisville scene of post rock groups like Slint and had personal connections to the San Diego scene of Three Mile Pilot and related bands. Their songs had pop music, progressive rock, and punk rock influences and featured changing time signatures, sudden dynamic changes, silent pauses, unintelligible screaming, catchy, repeating melodic passages and absurd, in-joke titles. Their slogan was "A Minor Forest Supports the Destruction of Mankind." They formed in San Francisco in 1992 and, in addition to other smaller releases, put out three albums: Flemish Altruism (1996) and Inindependence (1998) on Chicago label Thrill Jockey Records, and So, Were They in Some Sort of Fight? (1999), a career-spanning compilation on My Pal God records. On November 9, 2013, they played for the first time in 15 years at Bottom of the Hill in San Francisco. Until that show, their previous show was held on November 1, 1998, at Great American Music Hall in San Francisco.