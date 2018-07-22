DeWayne Julius Rogers is an American singer, songwriter, record producer and multi-instrumentalist. He is best known for the tender acoustic piano-based ballad "Say You Love Me," a charting single from his 1975 RCA album It's Good to Be Alive. Natalie Cole's cover of the song was the first single from her album Snowfall in the Sahara, released by WEA and Elektra Entertainment in June 1999.