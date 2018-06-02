Skeleton Crew
Skeleton Crew
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7c95b673-4e8f-4821-9673-19b525a7e062
Skeleton Crew Biography (Wikipedia)
Skeleton Crew was a United States experimental rock and jazz group from 1982 to 1986, comprising core members Fred Frith (guitar) and Tom Cora (cello), with Zeena Parkins (harp) joining later. Best known for their live improvisation performances where they played various instruments simultaneously, they also recorded two studio albums Learn to Talk (1984) and The Country of Blinds (1986).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Skeleton Crew Tracks
Sort by
Four Letter Word
Skeleton Crew
Four Letter Word
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Four Letter Word
Last played on
HeyHey
Skeleton Crew
HeyHey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
HeyHey
Last played on
Skeleton Crew Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist