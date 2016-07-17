Lenny BreauBorn 5 August 1941. Died 12 August 1984
Lenny Breau
1941-08-05
Lenny Breau Biography (Wikipedia)
Leonard Harold Breau (August 5, 1941 – August 12, 1984) was an American-born guitarist and music educator. Breau blended many styles of music, including jazz, country, classical, and flamenco. Inspired by country guitarists like Chet Atkins, Breau used fingerstyle techniques not often used in jazz guitar. By using a seven-string guitar and approaching the guitar like a piano, he opened up possibilities for the instrument.
