佐井好子Born 22 June 1953
佐井好子
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1953-06-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7c924158-2a25-429d-a162-5365c33bd1a4
佐井好子 Biography (Wikipedia)
Yoshiko Sai (佐井 好子 Sai Yoshiko, born 22 June 1953) is a Japanese singer, composer and poet from Nara Prefecture, Japan.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
佐井好子 Tracks
Sort by
胎児の夢 (Taiji No Yume)
佐井好子
胎児の夢 (Taiji No Yume)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
胎児の夢 (Taiji No Yume)
Last played on
Japanese Song
佐井好子
Japanese Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Japanese Song
Last played on
Playlists featuring 佐井好子
佐井好子 Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist