Alexandra Ashley Hughes (born 31 July 1985), known by her stage name Allie X, is a Canadian singer-songwriter. Born in Oakville, Ontario, and later living in Toronto, she grew up with an interest in classical piano, opera and musical theatre. She started her career as an indie pop artist in Toronto in the mid-2000s, playing with local bands and writing and recording a handful of self-released albums.

In 2013, Hughes moved to Los Angeles, California, to start a career as a full-time songwriter. She continued working on her own music, adopting the stage name Allie X and meeting with numerous musicians and producers, eventually working with producers Cirkut and Billboard.

Hughes achieved a degree of success following the release of her first single under the name Allie X, "Catch". "Catch" charted on the Canadian Hot 100, peaking at number 55. The song received praise from Time Magazine, as well as fellow singer-songwriter Katy Perry, who called it her "spring jam". Following "Catch", Hughes released her debut EP, CollXtion I, in 2015. Her debut studio album, CollXtion II, was released on 9 June 2017.