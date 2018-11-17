CartoucheBelgian dance act
Cartouche
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7c91a11c-9c58-48e5-95f3-81fc2b87e08e
Cartouche Biography (Wikipedia)
Cartouche was a Belgian Eurodance group whose biggest dance hit from 1991 was "Feel the Groove", which peaked at number 13 in 1991 on the French Singles Chart. The members consisted of Myrelle Tholen and Jean-Paul Visser. The group only released one album, House Music All Night Long in 1991. The group also sang "Miracles", "Shame" and "Touch the Sky" (in 1994) which were all composed and produced by Serge Ramaekers.
Myrelle Tholen dirige uma escola de streetdance em Essen (Bélgica). Ela se casou com Jan, e eles têm uma filha de 13 anos chamada Joandi, e um filho de quase 3 anos nomeia Gianluca. Myrelle não canta mais para ter mais tempo para sua família e sua outra paixão, streetdance.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Cartouche Tracks
Sort by
Feel The Groove
Cartouche
Feel The Groove
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Feel The Groove
Last played on
Cartouche Links
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist