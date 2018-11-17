Cartouche was a Belgian Eurodance group whose biggest dance hit from 1991 was "Feel the Groove", which peaked at number 13 in 1991 on the French Singles Chart. The members consisted of Myrelle Tholen and Jean-Paul Visser. The group only released one album, House Music All Night Long in 1991. The group also sang "Miracles", "Shame" and "Touch the Sky" (in 1994) which were all composed and produced by Serge Ramaekers.

Myrelle Tholen dirige uma escola de streetdance em Essen (Bélgica). Ela se casou com Jan, e eles têm uma filha de 13 anos chamada Joandi, e um filho de quase 3 anos nomeia Gianluca. Myrelle não canta mais para ter mais tempo para sua família e sua outra paixão, streetdance.