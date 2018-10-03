Washboard SamBorn 15 July 1910. Died 6 November 1966
Washboard Sam
1910-07-15
Washboard Sam Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Clifford Brown (July 15, 1910 – November 6, 1966), known professionally as Washboard Sam, was an American blues musician and singer.
Easy Ridin' Mama
Diggin' My Potatoes
Diggin' My Potatoes 2
Who pumped the wind in my doughnut
We're Gonna Move
I Feel So Good
I'm Going To St Louis
She Belongs To The Devil
I Love My Baby
