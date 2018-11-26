John Potter
John Potter Biography (Wikipedia)
John Potter is an English tenor and academic.
Zefiro Torna
Claudio Monteverdi
Come again
John Dowland
Sumer is icumen in
Anon.
Corpus Christi
John Surman
A Wooing Song Of A Yeoman Of Kents Sonne
Thomas Ravenscroft
Miri It Is While Sumer Ilast [c.1225; Gb-Ob Rawlinson G.22 F.1v]
Anonymous, The Dufay Collective & John Potter
Now O Now I Needs Must Part
John Dowland
Ciaccona from Partita in D minor for solo violin (BWV 1004) and four voices (excerpt)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Fas et nefas ambulant
Anon.
S'on me regarde
anon, David Munrow, Early Music Consort of London, James Bowman, Charles Brett, David James, Rogers Covey‐Crump, Paul Elliott, Martyn Hill, Leigh Nixon, John Potter & Geoffrey Shaw
Alleluya. Non vos relinquam orphanos
Léonin
Pia mater salvatoris for 3 voices (Old Hall MS)
Anonymous, The Hilliard Ensemble, David James, Ashley Stafford, Rogers Covey‐Crump, John Potter, Mark Padmore, Paul Hillier & Gordon Jones
Alleluya. Dulce lignum, dulces clavos
Léonin
Fas et nefas
Anonymous (French 13th century), John Potter, Christopher O’Gorman & Rogers Covey‐Crump
"Have you seen but a white lily grow", from The Devil is an Ass
Robert Johnson
Amor Dolçe Sença Pare
Gavin Bryars Ensemble
Sanctus for 3 voices (Old Hall MS)
Leonel Power
Bury Me Deep in the Greenwood
John Potter
Al son de los arroyuelos (Amores Pasados For 4 Voices & Continuo)
John Paul Jones, Ariel Abramovich, Jacob Heringman, John Potter & Anna Maria Friman
When That I Was And A Little Tiny Boy
John Vernon & John Potter
Go schoepfer aller dingen
The Dowland Project
Salve porta paradisi à 3
Thomas Damett
Home Sweet Home (vocal)
The Broadside Band
Ecco vicine, o bella tigre for 2 voices
Claudio Monteverdi
The Vicar of Bray (feat. Trad. & The Broadside Band)
John Potter
The Roast Beef Of Old England
The Broadside Band
Proms 1995: Prom 05
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1981: Prom 50
Round House, The
