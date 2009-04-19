League of Extraordinary G'zFormed 19 April 2009
League of Extraordinary G'z
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2009-04-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7c8f2922-f8c5-45d7-be21-e2a2cf94b46a
Biography (Wikipedia)
League of Extraordinary G'z (sometimes stylized as LOEGz) is an American hip hop group from Austin, Texas. They released their debut album #LeagueShit in 2013.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist