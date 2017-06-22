Levellers are an English folk rock band formed in Brighton, England in 1988, consisting of Mark Chadwick (guitar and vocals), Jeremy Cunningham (bass guitar), Charlie Heather (drums), Jon Sevink (violin), Simon Friend (guitar), and Matt Savage (keyboards). The band were once considered the most popular Indie band in Britain, with their popularity culminating in their record breaking headlining act at Glastonbury Festival in 1994. The band released their first EP in 1989 on their own label before signing with French label Musidisc in 1990 who released the debut album, A Weapon Called the Word. In 1991 they signed with China Records who released their second album Levelling the Land. Since 2006 they have appeared on their own On the Fiddle record label. The band continues to record and tour.

The name of the band is drawn from the Levellers, a 17th-century radical democracy movement founded in England during the English Civil War.