Johannes Bernardus van BreeBorn 29 January 1801. Died 14 February 1857
Johannes Bernardus van Bree
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1801-01-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7c8acf27-d7ea-4255-88ad-4b812c3d205b
Biography (Wikipedia)
Johannes Bernardus van Bree (29 January 1801 – 14 February 1857) was a Dutch composer, violinist and conductor.
Van Bree was born and died in Amsterdam. He was a pupil of Jan George Bertelman.
From 1829 to the year of his death he directed the Felix Meritis Society. He was also the director of the Music School of the Society of the Promotion of Music, Amsterdam.
As a conductor he gave the Dutch premieres of Berlioz' Symphonie fantastique (in 1855) and Richard Wagner's Faust Overture (1856).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Concert Overture in B minor
Johannes Bernardus van Bree
Concert Overture in B minor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031tl5z.jpglink
Concert Overture in B minor
Last played on
Overture 'Le Bandit'
Johannes Bernardus van Bree
Overture 'Le Bandit'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031tl5z.jpglink
Overture 'Le Bandit'
Last played on
Allegro for 4 string quartets in D minor (1845)
Johannes Bernardus van Bree
Allegro for 4 string quartets in D minor (1845)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Allegro for 4 string quartets in D minor (1845)
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist