Calum MacDonald (Scottish Gaelic: Calum MacDhòmhnaill; born 12 November 1953) is a musician who was a founder member of, and percussionist in, the Scottish Celtic rock band Runrig, as well as their primary songwriter with his older brother, Rory MacDonald from 1973 to 2018. Generally, Rory writes the melodies, and Calum the lyrics.
