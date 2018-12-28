SuperHeavyFormed 2009
SuperHeavy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2009
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7c891f6b-1abd-4b35-bb48-b163bdbf9c0e
SuperHeavy Biography (Wikipedia)
SuperHeavy were a one-off supergroup project consisting of Mick Jagger, Joss Stone, Dave Stewart, A. R. Rahman, and Damian Marley. Stone and Stewart have collaborated in the past with Jagger. Jagger said of the band, "We wanted a convergence of different musical styles... We were always overlapping styles, but they were nevertheless separate". Jagger wanted SuperHeavy to showcase different musical styles, with music ranging from reggae to ballads to Indian music.
