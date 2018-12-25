EdenAustralian indie rock band. Formed 1987
Eden
1987
Eden Biography (Wikipedia)
Eden is a Dark Wave band that was formed in Melbourne, Australia, in 1987, by Sean Bowley, Pieter Bourke and Ross Healy.
Eden Tracks
Adre'n Ôl
Wrth i'r Afon Gwrdd a'r Lli
Celwydd Yn Y Camera
Gorwedd Gyda'i Nerth
Cer Nawr
