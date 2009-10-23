Leatherwolf is an American heavy metal band that formed in Huntington Beach, California in 1981. They split up in 1992, but reunited in 1999. The group is also nicknamed the "Triple Axe Attack" for pioneering the use of a 3-guitar line-up in heavy metal.

Currently comprising lead vocalist and guitarist Michael Olivieri, guitarists Rob Math and Luke Man, bassist Patrick Guyton, and drummer Dean Roberts, the band has released five studio albums. Leatherwolf has gone through many line-up changes, leaving Roberts as the only constant member. Though the band continues to perform live, they have not released any studio material since their 2007 album New World Asylum.