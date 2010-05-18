NoceraUS club DJ and singer Maria Nocera. Born 1967
Nocera
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1967
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7c7d9d94-4b56-4427-ad1c-fa56fe887394
Nocera Biography (Wikipedia)
Nocera (born 1967), also known as Lulu Nocera, is an Italian-born American club DJ and a trip hop, pop and freestyle singer. She is probably best known for her 1986 freestyle hits "Summertime, Summertime" and "Let's Go".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Nocera Tracks
Sort by
Summertime (Jason Bee Edit)
Nocera
Summertime (Jason Bee Edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Summertime (Jason Bee Edit)
Last played on
Nocera Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist