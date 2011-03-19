Paul HofhaimerBorn 16 January 1459. Died 1537
Paul Hofhaimer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1459-01-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7c79f080-0243-4e67-8d96-e9f8fd4559b7
Paul Hofhaimer Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Hofhaimer (25 January 1459 – 1537) was an Austrian organist and composer. He was particularly gifted at improvisation, and was regarded as the finest organist of his age by many writers, including Vadian and Paracelsus; in addition he was one of only two German-speaking composers of the time (Heinrich Isaac was the other) who had a reputation in Europe outside of German-speaking countries. He is grouped among the composers known as the Colorists.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Paul Hofhaimer Tracks
Sort by
Tandernaken
Paul Hofhaimer
Tandernaken
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tandernaken
Last played on
Nach Willen dein
Paul Hofhaimer
Nach Willen dein
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nach Willen dein
Last played on
Greiner, zanner, eifrer
Paul Hofhaimer
Greiner, zanner, eifrer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Greiner, zanner, eifrer
Last played on
Paul Hofhaimer Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist