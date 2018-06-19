My IndigoBorn 12 July 1974
My Indigo
My Indigo Biography (Wikipedia)
My Indigo is a musical project by Dutch singer and songwriter Sharon den Adel. The project was announced in late 2017 and being non-related to den Adel's symphonic metal band Within Temptation.
My Indigo Tracks
Black Velvet Sun
My Indigo
Black Velvet Sun
Black Velvet Sun
Crash And Burn
My Indigo
Crash And Burn
Crash And Burn
