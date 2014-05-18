CartolaBorn 11 October 1908. Died 30 November 1980
Cartola
Cartola Biography
Angenor de Oliveira, known as Cartola (Portuguese for top hat), (October 11, 1908 – November 30, 1980) was a Brazilian singer, composer and poet considered to be a major figure in the development of samba.
Cartola composed, alone or with partners, more than 500 songs.
Preciso me Encontrar
Preciso me Encontrar
Alvorada
Alvorada
