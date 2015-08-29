James "Osie" Johnson (January 11, 1923 in Washington, D.C. – February 10, 1966 in New York City) was a jazz drummer, arranger and singer.

He first worked with Sabby Lewis and then, after service in the United States Navy freelanced for a time in Chicago. From 1951 to 1953 he worked in Earl Hines's band.

He can be heard on albums by Paul Gonsalves, Zoot Sims, and Mose Allison and is the drummer on Bobby Darin's Mack the Knife. He recorded the album A Bit of the Blues as a singer and had arranged at a "hit" for singer Dinah Washington. His final recordings as a singer were on a J. J. Johnson album, now compiled as a collection called Goodies.

Osie died of kidney failure in 1966, at the age of 43.