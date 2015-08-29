Osie JohnsonBorn 11 January 1923. Died 10 February 1966
Osie Johnson
1923-01-11
Osie Johnson Biography (Wikipedia)
James "Osie" Johnson (January 11, 1923 in Washington, D.C. – February 10, 1966 in New York City) was a jazz drummer, arranger and singer.
He first worked with Sabby Lewis and then, after service in the United States Navy freelanced for a time in Chicago. From 1951 to 1953 he worked in Earl Hines's band.
He can be heard on albums by Paul Gonsalves, Zoot Sims, and Mose Allison and is the drummer on Bobby Darin's Mack the Knife. He recorded the album A Bit of the Blues as a singer and had arranged at a "hit" for singer Dinah Washington. His final recordings as a singer were on a J. J. Johnson album, now compiled as a collection called Goodies.
Osie died of kidney failure in 1966, at the age of 43.
Osie Johnson Tracks
LET'S GET AWAY FROM IT ALL
JJ Johnson & Kai Winding
LET'S GET AWAY FROM IT ALL
LET'S GET AWAY FROM IT ALL
Performer
Last played on
Lulu's Back In Town
Pee Wee Russell
Lulu's Back In Town
Lulu's Back In Town
Last played on
Lover Come Back To Me
Jimmy Raney
Lover Come Back To Me
Lover Come Back To Me
Last played on
Where or When
Lucky Thompson
Where or When
Where or When
Last played on
When It's Sleepy Time Down South
Billie Holiday
When It's Sleepy Time Down South
When It's Sleepy Time Down South
Last played on
A Night in Tunisia
Hank Jones
A Night in Tunisia
A Night in Tunisia
Last played on
Last Time for Love
Carmen McRae
Last Time for Love
Last Time for Love
Last played on
I Don't Worry About A Thing
Mose Allison
I Don't Worry About A Thing
I Don't Worry About A Thing
Last played on
Etude
Pepper Adams
Etude
Etude
Last played on
Stealin' The Bean
Tiny Grimes, Coleman Hawkins, Charlie Shavers, Coleman Hawkins, Ray Bryant, George Duvivier & Osie Johnson
Stealin' The Bean
Stealin' The Bean
Performer
Last played on
One Room Country Shack
Aaron Bell
One Room Country Shack
One Room Country Shack
Last played on
