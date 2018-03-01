Johan BothaOperatic tenor. Born 19 August 1965. Died 8 September 2016
Johan Botha
1965-08-19
Johan Botha Biography (Wikipedia)
Johan Botha (19 August 1965 – 8 September 2016) was a South African operatic tenor.
Johan Botha Tracks
Daphne (excerpt)
Richard Strauss
Daphne (excerpt)
Daphne (excerpt)
Last played on
'Morgendlich leuchtet' from Die Meistersinger von Nurnberg
Richard Wagner
'Morgendlich leuchtet' from Die Meistersinger von Nurnberg
'Morgendlich leuchtet' from Die Meistersinger von Nurnberg
Last played on
Lohengrin: Act III (conclusion)
Richard Wagner
Lohengrin: Act III (conclusion)
Lohengrin: Act III (conclusion)
Last played on
Tannhauser - Act III
Richard Wagner
Tannhauser - Act III
Tannhauser - Act III
Last played on
Stabat Mater Op.58
Antonín Dvořák
Stabat Mater Op.58
Stabat Mater Op.58
Last played on
Das Klagende Lied - cantata for soloists, chorus and orchestra
Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, Gustav Mahler, Pierre Boulez, Dorothea Röschmann, Dorothea Röschmann, Johan Botha, Pierre Boulez & Johan Botha
Das Klagende Lied - cantata for soloists, chorus and orchestra
Das Klagende Lied - cantata for soloists, chorus and orchestra
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2008: Prom 23
Royal Albert Hall
2008-08-03T06:41:28
Proms 2008: Prom 23
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2005: Prom 33
Royal Albert Hall
2005-08-07T06:41:28
Proms 2005: Prom 33
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1996: Prom 71
Royal Albert Hall
1996-09-13T06:41:28
Proms 1996: Prom 71
Royal Albert Hall
Johan Botha Links
