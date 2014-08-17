Donald D
Donald Lamont, professionally known by his stage name Donald D, is an American rapper and record producer from the Bronx, New York. He is a member of the Universal Zulu Nation, a former member of the B-Boys, and is best known as a member of Ice-T's Rhyme Syndicate.
