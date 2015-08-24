Edward Hankins Tarr (born June 15, 1936 in Norwich, Connecticut), is an American trumpet player and musicologist. He has been a pioneer in the revival of Baroque and Romantic era trumpet performance practice.

Among his accomplishments is a complete edition of the trumpet works of the Bolognese Baroque Italian composer Giuseppe Torelli. His performance repertory includes Baroque, Classical era and modern works; Mauricio Kagel dedicated works to him in 1971, including Morceau de concours, for trumpeter and electronic tape. In 1953 he was a student of Roger Voisin, principal trumpet of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, and in 1958–1959 with Adolph Herseth, principal trumpet of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. He also studied musicology in Basel with Leo Schrade (1959–1964) for which he was awarded a degree in 1985.

In 1968 the Edward Tarr Brass Ensemble was formed, the only one of its kind – with four trumpets and four trombones. Modern as well as antique instruments were used to perform Renaissance and Baroque music as well as modern works.