Fakear Born 29 November 1991
Fakear
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p031tlnr.jpg
1991-11-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7c707d22-1c9c-4e72-bc8d-640baa5e2ba5
Fakear Biography (Wikipedia)
Fakear (pronounced "Fake-Ear" [feɪkɪə̯]) is the stage name of Théo Le Vigoureux (born 13 May 1991) a French musician and songwriter of electronic music.
Chakra
Chakra
Under The Last Tree
Under The Last Tree
Leaving Tokyo
Leaving Tokyo
La Lune Rousse
Ankara
Ankara
Silver (DrumTalk remix) (feat. Rae Morris)
Silver (DrumTalk remix) (feat. Rae Morris)
La Belle Ame
La Belle Ame
Sheer-Khan (Melechtric & Masa's Remix)
Sheer-Khan
Sheer-Khan
Light Bullet (feat. Andreya Triana)
Light Bullet (feat. Andreya Triana)
De La Luz
De La Luz
